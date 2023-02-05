Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.24.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $316.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $836.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,425 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.