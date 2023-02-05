Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 114,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $174.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.11. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

