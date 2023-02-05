Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,455 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,665 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 33.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,850 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 31.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $115,112,000 after purchasing an additional 667,181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in eBay by 9.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 28.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $146,433,000 after buying an additional 565,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.