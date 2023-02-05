Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 279 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

PulteGroup stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.