MetisDAO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.56 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $39.75 or 0.00170540 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $176.07 million and $7.56 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019380 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004251 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00223395 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,703 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 38.95866327 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $7,295,844.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

