MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,243 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $25,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

