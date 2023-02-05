MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0216 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $3.40 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

