MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0216 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $3.40 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
