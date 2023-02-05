Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 4.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $107,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 93,400.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

