Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.34 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.37.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.358 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 20.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

