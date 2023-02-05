Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $62.41. 12,187,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,991,674. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

