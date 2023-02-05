Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.15. 507,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,919. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

