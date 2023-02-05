Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Modiv stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $93.25 million and a P/E ratio of -8.99. Modiv has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $89.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.73%.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

