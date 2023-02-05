Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Barclays

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.67.
Moody’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $324.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.83 and a 200 day moving average of $286.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $354.81.
Moody’s Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
