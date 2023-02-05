Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $324.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.92. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $354.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

