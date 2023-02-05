Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $254.15 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00086613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00024551 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001937 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 560,898,714 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

