Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $41.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mplx has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mplx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

