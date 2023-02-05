MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $51,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Trading Down 0.2 %

MSCI stock opened at $567.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.50.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.56% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

