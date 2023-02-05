MX TOKEN (MX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.06 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00004064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $94.09 million and $1.06 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00426131 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,728.84 or 0.29065413 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00422579 BTC.

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

