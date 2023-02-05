My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.0686

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $615,045.90 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.74 or 0.01421649 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014794 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000549 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.29 or 0.01687792 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,744 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

According to CryptoCompare, "My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase."

