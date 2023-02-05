MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) Financial Analysis

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -0.59% 9.99% 7.16% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Airborne Wireless Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $777.64 million 1.24 -$8.90 million ($0.06) -190.17 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Airborne Wireless Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

21.8% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Airborne Wireless Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus target price of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 32.72%.

Risk & Volatility

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Airborne Wireless Network on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network engages in developing, marketing, and licensing broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It uses commercial aircraft as mini-satellites. The company was founded on January 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, CA.

