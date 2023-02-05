National Bank Financial Weighs in on CGI Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for CGI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion.

CGI Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GIB stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. CGI has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of CGI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.