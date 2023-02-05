National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. 1,254,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFG. Raymond James cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Further Reading

