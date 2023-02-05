National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.
National Fuel Gas Stock Performance
Shares of NFG traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. 1,254,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69.
National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.
Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on NFG. Raymond James cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
About National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.
Further Reading
