Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGVC. TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGVC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 73,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,695. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

