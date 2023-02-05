Nblh Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,873.64 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Nblh token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nblh has traded flat against the dollar. Nblh has a market cap of $1,439.66 and $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nblh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00427986 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.43 or 0.29191967 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00423239 BTC.

Nblh Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nblh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nblh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.