NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $2.40 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $155.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00010360 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00087868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00062312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00024597 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,924,383 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 853,924,383 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.51315585 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $119,798,936.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

