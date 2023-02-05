NEM (XEM) Price Tops $0.0401

NEM (XEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a market capitalization of $360.63 million and $13.26 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00427986 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.43 or 0.29191967 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00423239 BTC.

NEM Profile

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

