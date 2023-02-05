Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVCN. HC Wainwright lowered Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Neovasc Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ NVCN opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.99.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neovasc (NVCN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.