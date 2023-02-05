Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVCN. HC Wainwright lowered Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 1,077.37%. On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will post -11.95 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.