Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,402,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,892,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $412.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.