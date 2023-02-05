NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT Raised to GBX 7,200 at Barclays

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 7,000 ($86.45) to GBX 7,200 ($88.92) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.40) to GBX 6,100 ($75.34) in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Investec cut NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut NEXT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,800 ($71.63) to GBX 7,100 ($87.69) in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6,536.00.

NEXT Stock Performance

NXGPF stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20. NEXT has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $68.30.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

