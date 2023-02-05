NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Cut by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.67. 11,671,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,948,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

