NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,614,000 after acquiring an additional 719,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,564,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $116,042,000 after acquiring an additional 105,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,440,041 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $104,129,000 after acquiring an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 780,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.01. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

