NFT (NFT) Reaches One Day Volume of $849.24

NFT (NFT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $576,734.22 and $849.24 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00048594 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00019178 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004167 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00224594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002784 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01582419 USD and is down -7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,543.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars.

