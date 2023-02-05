NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. Research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in NiSource by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in NiSource by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $19,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.