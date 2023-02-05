NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.
NiSource Stock Performance
NYSE NI opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.
Institutional Trading of NiSource
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in NiSource by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in NiSource by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $19,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NiSource (NI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.