Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $24.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.