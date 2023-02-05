North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VYM opened at $110.19 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33.

