North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 142.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $341.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.53. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Waters

Several brokerages recently commented on WAT. Barclays boosted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.67.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.