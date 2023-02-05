North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $179,000 in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 530.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 218,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 183,651 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 260,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 178,580 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,103,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,448,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.78 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

