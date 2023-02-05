North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

