North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $86.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

