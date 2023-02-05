North Star Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hubbell by 133.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,356,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $241.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.43. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $263.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

