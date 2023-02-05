North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

VDE opened at $119.44 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.49 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average is $117.08.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

