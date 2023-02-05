North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24.

