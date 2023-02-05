Northland Securities Raises Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $175.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $479,060,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $354,780.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,023,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,351 shares of company stock valued at $7,689,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 499,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

