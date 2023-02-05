NSUR COIN (NSUR) Price Hits $0.0002

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $24,974.77 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

