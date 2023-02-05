Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

