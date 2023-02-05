Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $9.84.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
