Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NOM stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

