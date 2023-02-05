Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NXP opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $247,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.