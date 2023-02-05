O Dell Group LLC Has $151,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

O Dell Group LLC decreased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after buying an additional 1,228,034 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 744,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500,218 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,235,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 285,050 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

