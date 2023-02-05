O Dell Group LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of ABBV opened at $145.20 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $256.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.81 and a 200-day moving average of $148.96.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.