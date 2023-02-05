O Dell Group LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

O Dell Group LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $264.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.